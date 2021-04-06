Rumor suggests Patriots and Packers are in talks about deal for Aaron Rodgers

Sharing is caring!

Could Aaron Rodgers be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New England Patriots?

Well, according to a rumor from former NFL player Dan Sileo (he calls it a report), the Patriots have been talking to the Packers about making a deal for Rodgers.

Now, we would like to emphasize that we do not have any other concrete information on this rumor so it will remain just that until we do.

That being said, the way the Patriots have attacked free agency, it would not be surprising at all to find out that Bill Belichick is making a bid to land Rodgers.