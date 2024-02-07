Sacramento Kings troll Detroit Lions during Pistons introductions [Video]

Salt in the Wound: Sacramento Kings troll Detroit Lions during the Pistons team introductions at Golden 1 Center.

It's rather unfortunate timing, but the Sacramento Kings apparently woke up today and chose violence ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons tonight at Golden 1 Center. However, before tip-off during the Pistons' team introductions, the Kings organization opted to exacerbate the pain for Detroit sports fans by adding insult to injury.

Sacramento Kings troll Detroit Lions' loss in NFC Championship

The Detroit Lions were 30 minutes from advancing to Super Bowl LVIII, but the San Francisco 49ers would mount an impressive comeback against the Lions after having entered halftime trailing 24-7. Midway through the 3rd quarter, a pass from QB Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk nearly resulted in an interception. However, the ball bounced off the facemask of Kindle Vildor and right into the hands of Aiyuk; he would eventually find the end zone to give the 49ers momentum that they'd never relinquish.

It kinda feels like Lions fans will be watching this Brandon Aiyuk catch for the next 50 years wondering how it cost them a trip to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/81aofGGaGb — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 29, 2024

And to add insult to injury, the Kings decided to show the replay of that fateful play over and over while the Pistons were being introduced:

The Sacramento Kings kept replaying Brandon Aiyuk’s catch from the NFC Championship game during the Detroit Pistons lineup introduction tonight. 💀



(🎥 @KyleAMadson)



pic.twitter.com/6geYZ4X10t — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Pistons are in Sacramento to take on the Kings tonight at Golden 1 Center During the Pistons team introductions, the Kings decided to pour salt in the wounds of Detroit sports fans everywhere The scoreboard showed replays of the unbelievable catch by 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk that had bounced off the facemask of Detroit's Kindle Vildor and helped to power the San Francisco comeback

Bottom Line: Get your digs in while you can

For a team like the Sacramento Kings, attempting to assert dominance seems rather ironic given their own track record of ineffectiveness. While their prank may have been amusing, it's unlikely to leave a lasting impression on Detroit sports fans.

Regardless, the sentiment of “Detroit vs. Everybody” remains steadfast for supporters of our Motor City sports franchises, encapsulating the enduring spirit and resilience of our community.