Sam LaPorta gives his own injury update and it is amazing

During the Detroit Lions final game of the regular season, tight end Sam LaPorta suffered what appeared to be a serious injury that could end his rookie season. Fast forward to the present, and following Thursday's practice, he told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he got some reps today and that he is “optimistic” that he will play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

This would be amazing news as LaPorta has been a huge part of the Lions' offense in 2023. In fact, before getting hurt against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, LaPorta caught a touchdown pass that gave him the NFL record for most receptions in NFL history for a rookie tight end. He has become a huge security blanket for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and it would be a huge boost for the offense if he can suit up and give it a go.

Remarkable Rookie Season: Sam LaPorta's rookie campaign has been nothing short of remarkable, setting an NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end. Injury Concerns: LaPorta's injury in the final regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings was a significant concern for the Lions. Optimistic Update: Following Thursday's practice, LaPorta expressed optimism about his chances of playing in the crucial Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams. Getting some reps in practice indicates a positive direction in his recovery.

When LaPorta was injured against the Vikings, the wind was taken out of Ford Field. Most believed his season was over, but Dan Campbell told members of the media that the injury was not as bad as it looked. Now, it sounds like LaPorta is optimistic that he will be able to suit up in what will be the Detroit Lions' biggest game in Ford Field History.