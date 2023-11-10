Sam LaPorta says Detroit Lions did not allow him to be a rookie

Sam LaPorta, the promising tight end for the Detroit Lions, recently shed light on his swift ascent in the NFL during an interview with Fox 2’s Dan Miller. LaPorta credits his early success to the Lions' approach, as they quickly integrated him into the team's core gameplay, bypassing the traditional rookie learning curve.

Tossed Into The Fire

In his debut game against the Kansas City Chiefs, LaPorta played a significant 58 offensive snaps, accounting for 83% of the team's offensive plays. His consistent involvement, playing at least 50 snaps in every game and starting six, has established him as a crucial component in the Lions' offense.

“They didn’t really allow me to be a rookie,” LaPorta said. “Right away, they kinda just threw me into the fire, which is a good thing for the team, and for my own individual performance.”

As far as being satisfied with his hot first half of the season, that is not the case at all with LaPorta.

“In football, it’s always the next play. If you get too hung up on your performances, you're good or you're bad. It really just affects how you play going into the future,” LaPorta told Miller. “It’s cool to acknowledge those things, those statistics, but you kind of have to move on quickly.”

Sam LaPorta rapidly adapted to the NFL, thanks to the Lions' hands-on approach. He's been a key player since the season opener, heavily involved in the team's offense. Despite early success, LaPorta remains focused on continuous improvement.

Bottom Line – More Than Just a Rookie

Sam LaPorta‘s journey with the Detroit Lions is an inspiring tale of a rookie transcending expectations and seizing opportunities. His story underscores the importance of adaptability and the value of a supportive team environment in nurturing young talent. While LaPorta is already among the top tight ends in the league in terms of catches and receiving yards, his focus remains firmly on the future, striving to maintain and improve his performance throughout the season. This attitude exemplifies the ideal mindset for any emerging athlete in the competitive world of professional sports.