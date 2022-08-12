San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended for 80 games

According to a report from Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Passan said that Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year.

Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning from injury.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will not only miss the remainder of the 2022 season but he will also be suspended for the first 42 games of the 2023 campaign.

He still has 13 years and $335 million remaining on his current contract with the San Diego Padres.

