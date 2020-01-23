San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls out Detroit Lions fans, media

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he called out Detroit Lions fans and the Detroit media for not supporting the team. He noted that support from the fans can make a difference.

“I’ll be honest. People, fans and media they may not understand it, but those players read some of that stuff.” Saleh said. “A lot of times the support from fans and media might be the kick in the butt that they need to thrust forward.”

“Just like here in San Francisco — the media and the fans, they really have gotten on our backs. All that positive energy can only help.”

