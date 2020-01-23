35.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls out Detroit Lions fans, media

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls out Detroit Lions fans, media

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings send 4 players to Grand Rapids

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have sent four players to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In a corresponding...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Juwan Howard rips his team following home loss to Penn State

After an outstanding start to the 2019-2020 season, Michigan basketball has fallen flat on their face. In fact, following a...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he called out Detroit Lions fans and the Detroit media for not supporting the team. He noted that support from the fans can make a difference.

“I’ll be honest. People, fans and media they may not understand it, but those players read some of that stuff.” Saleh said. “A lot of times the support from fans and media might be the kick in the butt that they need to thrust forward.”

“Just like here in San Francisco — the media and the fans, they really have gotten on our backs. All that positive energy can only help.”

Nation, do you agree with Saleh? Does fan support actually make a difference for a team?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings send 4 players to Grand Rapids

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls out Detroit Lions fans, media

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings send 4 players to Grand Rapids

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have sent four players to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In a corresponding move, they have recalled a...
Read more
U of M News

Juwan Howard rips his team following home loss to Penn State

Arnold Powell - 0
After an outstanding start to the 2019-2020 season, Michigan basketball has fallen flat on their face. In fact, following a home loss to Penn State...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya didn’t start vs. Kings due to tardiness

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya committed his first real error in his young NBA career on Wednesday night. According to head coach Dwane Casey,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Arnold Powell - 0
Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection. http://gty.im/1187519404 This...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection. http://gty.im/1187519404 This...
Read more

NFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Had it not been for a freak hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately,...
Read more

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach...
Read more

Report: Arrest warrant issued for former NFL WR Antonio Brown

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been following along, you were probably expecting this. According to a report from Andy Slater, an arrest warrant was just issued for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.