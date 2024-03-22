Viral Video Shows J.J. McCarthy Making Insane Throw at Michigan Pro Day

Viral Video Shows J.J. McCarthy easily tossing a ball 60 yards to Blake Corum

During the recent Michigan Pro Day, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy turned heads with a throw that quickly went viral on social media. The video captures McCarthy rolling out to his left and, with a flick of his wrist, launching the ball approximately 60 yards downfield. The pass found its target in former Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, showcasing McCarthy’s arm strength and accuracy.

The Throw Everyone Is Talking About

Here is McCarthy’s throw that has everyone talking on social media.

JJ McCarthy letting it fly to Blake Corum at @UMichFootball's Pro Day 🚀 (via Mak Issa)pic.twitter.com/Lc8itYqK1s — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2024

The Big Picture: McCarthy’s Draft Stock on the Rise

This viral moment from J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day is more than just a highlight reel play; it’s a statement to NFL scouts and teams about his potential at the next level. McCarthy’s ability to make such a throw on the move, coupled with his performance throughout the season, could significantly boost his draft stock. As teams look for quarterbacks who can extend plays and make big throws under pressure, McCarthy’s skill set becomes increasingly valuable.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

J.J. McCarthy’s Impressive Arm Strength: The viral video from Michigan Pro Day showcases McCarthy’s ability to roll out to his left and deliver a precise 60-yard pass to former teammate Blake Corum, highlighting his exceptional arm strength and accuracy. Boost to Draft Stock: McCarthy’s performance during the Pro Day, particularly this standout throw, is likely to enhance his appeal to NFL scouts and teams, potentially improving his position in the upcoming NFL Draft. Showcasing Versatility and Potential: The throw not only demonstrates McCarthy’s physical capabilities but also his ability to make big plays under pressure, showcasing his versatility and potential as a quarterback at the professional level.

The Bottom Line – McCarthy’s Moment to Shine

The viral video from J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day is a testament to his talent and potential as he prepares for the NFL Draft. With his impressive arm strength and accuracy on display, McCarthy has given scouts and fans a glimpse of what he could bring to a professional team. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on where this talented quarterback will land and how he will translate his skills to the next level.