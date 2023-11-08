Scott Harris discusses conversation he had with Eduardo Rodriguez before he opted out

As you have probably heard by now, Eduardo Rodriguez has officially decided to opt out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, which means he is now a free agent. During a recent interview, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris spoke to reporters about a conversation he had with Rodriguez prior to him making his final decision to opt out of his contract.

The Tigers Wanted Rodriguez to Return in 2024

While speaking to reporters, Harris talked about Rodriguez opting out of his contract rather than sticking with the Tigers.

“We had a couple of conversations, Eduardo and I directly,” Harris said. “We talked about several topics: The outlook of our team, how the young players were coming along, his experience as a Tiger, how much his family liked (living in) Birmingham.

“But the way Eduardo’s contract was structured, it was his decision. He walked away from the $49 million on Saturday. He earned that right. We can’t fault him for that. He got it into his contract. But it was his decision, not ours and he chose to walk away.”

Bottom Line: Moving Forward

Rodriguez has officially opted out of his contract to become a free agent. This departure signals a pivotal moment for the Tigers, prompting them to shift their focus towards nurturing young pitching talent and exploring innovative strategies to build a stronger team for the future. Look for the Tigers to add at least one starting pitcher to their roster during the offseason.