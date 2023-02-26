Sean Payton poaches John Morton from Detroit Lions

According to reports, Sean Payton has poached Detroit Lions defensive assistant coach John Morton to join his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos. Payton, who is returning to the NFL as a head coach after taking some time off to work on television, is widely regarded as one of the league's top coaches. His previous stint with the New Orleans Saints saw him guide the team to a Super Bowl victory, and his return to the sidelines has been eagerly anticipated by fans across the league.

Sean Payton poaches John Morton from Lions

Morton, who joined the Lions as a defensive assistant prior to the 2022 season, brings with him over 20 years of NFL coaching experience. His knowledge and expertise are sure to be invaluable to Payton and the Broncos as they look to make a splash in the upcoming season. Morton will serve as the Broncos passing game coordinator, and his addition is sure to be a welcome one for Payton and his team. With Payton's proven track record of success and Morton's wealth of experience, the Broncos could turn things around after a disastrous 2022 season.

Big Picture: Lions coaches have been in high demand

Over the years, there have not been too many coaches from the Lions who have caught the eye of other NFL teams, but that has not been the case at all this offseason. Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had multiple head coaching interviews, while assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley left for the Carolina Panthers. In addition, Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash also joined the Panthers.