Detroit Lions DL coach Todd Wash poached by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have announced the addition of Todd Wash to their coaching staff. Wash, who has spent the last two seasons coaching for the Detroit Lions, will be taking on the role of defensive line coach. With over a decade of experience in the NFL, Wash has previously coached for the Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Jaguars, where he spent five years as the defensive coordinator. During his time in Jacksonville, Wash worked alongside current Panthers senior defensive assistant Dom Capers. Capers, who was previously the defensive coordinator for the Packers and the Texans, will be working under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in his new role with the Panthers.

The Big Picture for Todd Wash and Panthers

The addition of Todd Wash to the Panthers' coaching staff is a significant move for the team, as they look to improve their defense for the upcoming season. With his extensive experience in the NFL, Wash brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team, particularly in the area of defensive line coaching. Additionally, his previous work alongside current senior defensive assistant Dom Capers could help to foster a strong working relationship between the two coaches, ultimately benefiting the Panthers' defense.

The Bottom Line – Tough loss for Detroit Lions

This is a tough loss for the Lions as Aidan Hutchinson recently spoke very highly of Wash. This is the second Lions coach to leave for Carolina, as Duce Staley has also left to join the Panthers.

The Panthers' decision to hire Todd Wash as their defensive line coach is a smart move, as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. With his previous work alongside current senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, the two coaches could form a powerful duo to help elevate the Panthers' defense to the next level. The addition of Wash to the coaching staff should be seen as a positive development for the team and its fans, as they look to make significant strides in the upcoming season.