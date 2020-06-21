Seattle Kraken NHL concept jerseys are on point [Photos]

At this point, we still do not know what the NHL Seattle franchise will be called when they debut during the 2021-22 season, but it continues to sound like the front-runner for the team name is the Kraken.

Since Lucas Daitchman of @ldconcepts is freaking awesome, he went ahead and created home and away concept jerseys for the Kraken and they are on point.

“With the NHL set to expand to Seattle in time for the 2021-22 season, their team name and logo should be unveiled soon. All we have to go off of right now is a team website and various reports of different names, though the front-runner seems to be the Kraken.

Their website now uses a pinkish-red and a light teal, though I added black to balance out the light colours. To go with the Seattle Kraken name, I named them “Coral Red,” “SEA(attle) Foam” and “Jet Black.””

Well done Lucas!!!

It doesn't look like @NHLSeattle_ will be unveiling anything until the fall, so in the meantime I put together this Seattle Kraken concept. #NHLSeattle Check out the whole project on Behance! https://t.co/Yom4FTAM8l pic.twitter.com/AEbfST02dR — Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts) June 21, 2020