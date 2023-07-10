Inside the Article:
According to reports, former sports doctor and convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times while serving his sentence in prison. The incident occurred during an altercation with another inmate at Florida's United States Penitentiary Coleman. The disgraced 59-year-old suffered wounds to his back and chest but is currently in stable condition. Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.
Sexual predator Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison
Nassar, infamous for sexually abusing hundreds of female gymnasts, including renowned Team USA stars Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, has encountered conflicts with fellow inmates in the past, prompting his subsequent transfer to the United States Penitentiary Coleman.
Key Points
- Larry Nassar, the disgraced former sports doctor, was stabbed multiple times in an altercation with another inmate at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.
- Nassar suffered injuries to his back and chest but is currently in stable condition.
- Details about the incident have not been disclosed.
- Nassar is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexually abusing numerous female gymnasts, including Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.
- This is not the first time Nassar has faced violence from fellow inmates.
- Following the 2018 incident, Nassar was transferred to United States Penitentiary Coleman.