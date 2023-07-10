According to reports, former sports doctor and convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times while serving his sentence in prison. The incident occurred during an altercation with another inmate at Florida's United States Penitentiary Coleman. The disgraced 59-year-old suffered wounds to his back and chest but is currently in stable condition. Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Sexual predator Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

Nassar, infamous for sexually abusing hundreds of female gymnasts, including renowned Team USA stars Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, has encountered conflicts with fellow inmates in the past, prompting his subsequent transfer to the United States Penitentiary Coleman.

Key Points