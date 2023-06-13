Shannon Sharpe gets emotional while thanking Skip Bayless on his final episode of ‘Undisputed’ [Video]

Shannon Sharpe‘s final episode of ‘Undisputed' marked an emotional moment as he bid farewell to his co-host, Skip Bayless. After seven years of co-hosting the popular sports talk show on FS1, Sharpe announced that it would be his last day on the program. Expressing his gratitude, Sharpe thanked Bayless for the opportunity and acknowledged him as the driving force behind his involvement in the show.

Key Points

Sharpe gets emotional while thanking Bayless

The heartfelt moment became particularly poignant as Sharpe became emotional, taking a moment to compose himself before delivering his final thoughts. Despite rumors of a potential rift, this emotional exchange demonstrated the deep appreciation and respect between Sharpe and Bayless.

"You were a worthy adversary." Skip Bayless

Bottom Line – A Farewell Filled with Gratitude

Shannon Sharpe's heartfelt farewell to Skip Bayless on the final episode of ‘Undisputed' encapsulated the deep appreciation and gratitude he holds for his co-host. Sharpe recognized Bayless as the driving force behind his involvement in the show and credited their debates as pivotal moments in his personal and professional growth. Despite any rumors or speculations, the emotional exchange showcased the mutual respect and admiration between the two individuals. This farewell serves as a reminder of the significance of acknowledging and expressing gratitude for the opportunities and collaborations that shape our lives.