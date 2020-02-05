26.5 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Shea Patterson's brother decommits from Michigan

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Shea Patterson is moving on from Michigan following a senior season in which he led the Wolverines to a 9-4 record. His hope is that he performs well in the NFL Scouting Combine and finds his way onto an NFL roster.

Despite Shea’s career coming to an end at Michigan, the thought was that there would be another Patterson coming along to take his place. That, if you did not already know, is Shea’s brother, Nick Patterson.

Nick, who is a 3-star tight end, was previously committed to the Wolverines until Wednesday night when he took to Twitter to announce he is decommitting from Michigan and flipping to Princeton.

 

Best of luck, Nick.

