Should the Detroit Lions sign Poona Ford?

The Detroit Lions could benefit from signing free agent DT Poona Ford to bolster their defensive line, a spot that they have not addressed since the start of free agency. Ford had a rough season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, recording a career-high three sacks but low numbers elsewhere. However, through the first four years of his career, he has been one of the best interior run defenders in the game, which could help Detroit's struggling run defense. Pro Football Focus projects that Ford will land a 2-year, $15 million contract, but the Lions may be able to convince him to come on board for a 1-year “prove-it” deal. The Lions could use a player like Ford, and Ford could use a team like the Lions to rejuvenate his career. If Ford is willing to sign a 1-year, team-friendly deal, the Lions should make the move.

Key points:

The Detroit Lions need help on their interior defensive line

Poona Ford is likely the best remaining free-agent option for the Lions

Ford had a rough season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 but was previously one of the best interior run defenders in the game

Detroit's run defense struggled in 2022 and could benefit from Ford's addition

Pro Football Focus projects Ford to land a 2-year, $15 million contract

The Lions may be able to convince Ford to come on board for a 1-year “prove-it” deal

Big Picture: The importance of a strong defensive line for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions defensive line is a key area that needs improvement. The addition of Ford, if he returns to form as a stout run defender, could help strengthen the team's defense and provide some much-needed support for the struggling run defense. A solid defensive line is crucial for any team looking to make a deep playoff run, and the Lions are no exception.

Poona Ford By the Numbers

35 total tackles in 2022, lowest since 2019 –

PFF grade of 56.2 in 2022, the worst in his five-year career –

22 quarterback pressures in 2022, displaying improved pass-rush skills –

7.9% missed tackle rate in 2022, his lowest since his rookie season

Poona Ford's statistics from the 2022 season show a decline in performance compared to previous years. However, his improved pass-rush skills and lower missed tackle rate demonstrate that he still has potential as a player. These stats are important to consider when evaluating the potential impact of Ford's addition to the Lions' defensive line.

Bottom Line – To Ford or not to Ford?

The Lions' defensive line needs improvement, and Ford could be a valuable addition if he returns to form as a strong run defender. While his performance in the 2022 season was not up to his usual standards, his previous track record as a top interior run defender makes him an attractive option for the Lions. If Ford is willing to sign a 1-year “prove-it” deal, the Lions should seriously consider making the move. Ultimately, it will depend on the Lions' evaluation of Ford's potential and whether they are willing to take a chance on him.