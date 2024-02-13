Should The Detroit Lions Trade Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and I believe the Detroit Lions will do whatever it takes to ensure that the All-Pro receiver remains in the Motor City for a very long time, even if it means making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. However, during a recent conversation, a different perspective was suggested.

The Trade Proposition

It was proposed that the Lions trade Amon-Ra St. Brown rather than make him one of the top-paid receivers in the game. The argument centered around the belief that receivers are one of the least valuable positions on a football field, advocating for their replacement before offering a mega contract.

The suggestion compared a potential trade of St. Brown to the package the Kansas City Chiefs received from the Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill, which included multiple draft picks over two years. This strategy worked well for the Chiefs, allowing them to rebuild effectively and even secure another Super Bowl victory despite losing a top offensive threat.

Dolphins receive

Tyreek Hill

Chiefs receive

2022 1st-round pick

2022 2nd-round pick

2022 4th-round pick

2023 4th-round pick

2023 6th-round pick

The Case Against Trading St. Brown

Despite the logic in trading for valuable draft picks, I firmly believe the Lions should not consider trading St. Brown. His reliability and leadership make him far more valuable than just his on-field production. Trading St. Brown could significantly harm the team's morale and set a concerning precedent for the franchise.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Impact on Team Morale: Trading St. Brown risks damaging the team's spirit and cohesion, considering his integral role within the squad. Value of Elite Receivers: The debate continues over the financial wisdom of investing heavily in elite receivers, but St. Brown‘s exceptional contribution to the Lions may justify such a decision. Lessons from the Chiefs: The Chiefs' success post-Tyreek Hill trade doesn't guarantee a similar outcome for the Lions, highlighting the risks of such a major roster change.

Bottom Line: Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be a Detroit Lions for a Very Long Time

The deliberation over whether to trade Amon-Ra St. Brown underscores the complex balance between financial management and maintaining team identity and morale. While draft picks offer a path to bolster the roster broadly, losing a player of St. Brown‘s caliber could undermine the Lions' cultural and competitive fabric. Keeping him, despite the cost, signals a commitment to stability and excellence that could define the Lions' trajectory in the coming years.