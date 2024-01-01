Sights and Sounds from Michigan Football Rose Bowl win over Alabama [Video]

For the first time since the 1997 season, the Michigan Football team is one win away from winning a National Championship. It was not the prettiest of games, but when all was said and done, Michigan stormed back from a 20-13 deficit to defeat Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Below are some of the sights and sounds from the Rose Bowl. GO BLUE!!!

Sights and Sounds

Braiden with the sack on the first play! pic.twitter.com/WL1lIVwzZo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2024

Wide open for six! pic.twitter.com/v9GUrI51oI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2024

Tyler outran everyone to the end zone!#GoBlue | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rnCDpuBTWb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2024

Got the lead at the half! pic.twitter.com/qznbXfiNt2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2024

Deep breaths. We're headed to OT tied at 20. — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2024

BLAKE CORUM COULD NOT BE STOPPED‼️



Michigan takes the lead in OT 👀 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FfeVQlHAAQ — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Game was called



Hail to the Victors #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/O0M46LDnuJ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2024

WE GOT THE STOP!!!! WE WIN!!!!!!!!!!!! — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2024

Rose Bowl champions are maize and blue!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/91jo87q97I — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2024

IT’S GREAT TO BE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mSvNDKWWwF — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2024

"I LOVE MY GUYS."



Jim Harbaugh just took his alma mater to the national championship game 👏 pic.twitter.com/kfGehn7ulh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

What's Next?

Now that the Wolverines have punched their ticket in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, they now wait to see who they will play, as Texas and Washington are currently tied 7-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter in the other CFP Semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl. The CFP National Championship Game will take place next Monday, Jan. 8 in Houston, TX.