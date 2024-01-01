Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Sights and Sounds from Michigan Football Rose Bowl win over Alabama [Video]

For the first time since the 1997 season, the Michigan Football team is one win away from winning a National Championship. It was not the prettiest of games, but when all was said and done, Michigan stormed back from a 20-13 deficit to defeat Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Below are some of the sights and sounds from the Rose Bowl. GO BLUE!!!

What's Next?

Now that the Wolverines have punched their ticket in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, they now wait to see who they will play, as Texas and Washington are currently tied 7-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter in the other CFP Semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl. The CFP National Championship Game will take place next Monday, Jan. 8 in Houston, TX.

