Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Signs point to Nick Maton rejoining Detroit Tigers

By W.G. Brady
61
0

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin the second half of their season when they take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of their three-game set. According to a report, it sounds like the Tigers will be recalling infielder, Nick Maton.

Nick Maton Detroit Tigers

Signs point to Tigers calling up Nick Maton

According to Chris McCosky, Maton is in Seattle with the Tigers, and he is expected to be recalled prior to tonight's game.

Maton has struggled in 2023

Prior to being sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens before the All-Star break, Maton struggled mightily with the Tigers. In fact, in 72 games (202 at-bats) he is batting just .163 with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Previous article
Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp Roster Preview: Linebackers
Next article
Tracy Walker agrees NFL dropped the ball when it comes to Gambling Policy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Tracy Walker agrees NFL dropped the ball when it comes to Gambling Policy

Tracy Walker is says it is unfortunate for guys like Jameson Williams.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.