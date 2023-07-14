Signs point to Nick Maton rejoining Detroit Tigers

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin the second half of their season when they take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of their three-game set. According to a report, it sounds like the Tigers will be recalling infielder, Nick Maton.

Signs point to Tigers calling up Nick Maton

According to Chris McCosky, Maton is in Seattle with the Tigers, and he is expected to be recalled prior to tonight's game.

Nick Maton is here in Seattle. Taking early BP. Team hasn’t made his recall official yet — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 14, 2023

Maton has struggled in 2023

Prior to being sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens before the All-Star break, Maton struggled mightily with the Tigers. In fact, in 72 games (202 at-bats) he is batting just .163 with six home runs and 23 RBIs.