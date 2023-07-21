Some NFL Players think Jared Goff could play Ken in Barbie movie [Video]

With Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie hitting theaters this weekend, everyone's excited to see Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. But hold on a second, could Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff give Ken a run for his money? At the ESPY's, some NFL players were asked which current player would be the best fit for Ken, and not surprisingly, Goff garnered some votes.

With his resemblance to Gosling and a real-life Barbie and Ken scenario with his model fiancée, Christen Harper, Goff's name made the list. However, as football fans, we might prefer him to keep his focus on leading the Lions to victory!

Key Points

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Barbie, it's heartwarming to see NFL players joining in the excitement. The playful suggestions of who would make the best Ken bring a smile to our faces, reminding us that even football stars enjoy a lighthearted moment. Let's cherish the fun and games and continue to support our favorite players as they give their all on the field, making memories that will last a lifetime. Barbie and Ken would be proud of their sporty contenders!