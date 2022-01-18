Source says Jim Harbaugh is ‘Choice No. 1’ for Las Vegas Raiders

According to a report from Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest, multiple sources of his have indicated that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently the top option for Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jim Harbaugh is choice No. 1 for Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders

I didn’t know this to be true until yesterday evening when more than one person very close to the situation in Las Vegas told me it was the case. Before that, I knew there was interest from Davis and the Raiders, but I didn’t actually know if Harbaugh was at the top of the list or merely on it. Knowing that Harbaugh is who Mark Davis wants makes the possibility of him ending up in Las Vegas much more realistic.

It is very important to keep in mind that just because Harbaugh is the No. 1 choice for the Raiders does not mean that they are the No. 1 choice for Harbaugh.

Stay tuned.