UPDATE: Amon-Ra St. Brown Reportedly Suiting up for Detroit Lions Matchup vs. Raiders

The status of Amon-Ra St. Brown has reportedly been decided for tonight's Detroit Lions Monday Night Football game at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was initially listed as questionable for tonight's game due to an illness, is now expected to play, according to recent reports.

St. Brown is reportedly good to go

According to several sources but first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, St. Brown is expected to be able to play tonight against the Raiders.

St. Brown, previously marked as questionable due to an unspecified illness, has already been absent for one game this season. He missed the Lions' Week 5 showdown against the Panthers because of an abdominal injury, which he incurred the previous week while playing the Packers.

In the 2023 season, when St. Brown has been on the field, his contributions have been substantial. Over the course of six games, he's racked up 51 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, he's secured an impressive 73.9% of the passes thrown his way and has averaged a career-high 92.8 yards per game.

St. Brown Reflects on Career-High Targets and Room for Improvement

Last week against the Lions' embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens, St.Brown hauled in a single-game-best 13 receptions, on a career-high 19 targets. True to his M.O of holding himself to the highest of standards, however, he wasn't satisfied with his performance, as he averaged a season-low 7.85 yards per reception.

“I didn’t know I had 19 (targets). That was kind of crazy. I think it’s the most I’ll ever get. Nineteen is kind of absurd, but it was the kind of game we were in. We were down, and when you’re down by that much, you’ve kind of got to try to play catch up,” St. Brown told reporters. “But, with 19 targets, I should definitely have more than 100 yards. Kind of embarrassing, but you know, I think, if we get the run game going, it won’t look like that again.”

