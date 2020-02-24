45.4 F
Detroit
Monday, February 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman comments on the Red Wings needing the next Steve Yzerman

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Steve Yzerman comments on the Red Wings needing the next Steve Yzerman

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a couple...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, will be Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Steve Yzerman responds to question about whether Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 should be retired

There is no question about it, Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 should have been retired by the Detroit Red Wings...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a couple of trades with his pal Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Following the passing of the deadline, Yzerman held a press conference to discuss the moves he made.

During the presser, Yzerman was asked about people saying the Red Wings will not turn things around until they get the next ‘Steve Yzerman.’

- Advertisement -

Yzerman responded by making it clear that he is trying to build a roster that has a lot of good players as the Red Wings Stanley Cup-winning teams had in the past.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleVanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Steve Yzerman comments on the Red Wings needing the next Steve Yzerman

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a couple...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company

Michael Whitaker - 0
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, will be Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp., the company that owned...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman responds to question about whether Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 should be retired

Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it, Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 should have been retired by the Detroit Red Wings a long time ago, yet...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ PG Derrick Rose expected to remain with team for remainder of season

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
Don't expect Detroit Pistons' PG Derrick Rose to leave the Motor City this season. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Rose is not expected to leave...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan Football cancels spring trip due to coronavirus fears

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines football team will not be making their annual spring trip this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. http://gty.im/1191277978 "The football...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Steve Yzerman responds to question about whether Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 should be retired

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it, Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 should have been retired by the Detroit Red Wings a long time ago, yet...
Read more

Red Wings make roster move with Gustav Lindstrom following Trade Deadline deals

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had his hands full for Trade Deadline day, making a pair of trades with former GM Ken Holland...
Read more

NHL player slams habits of former Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou is on the move to the Edmonton Oilers, the second deal the team made with former GM...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announces timeline for new team captain

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman met with members of the media this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena to discuss several issues, including...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.