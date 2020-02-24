Steve Yzerman comments on the Red Wings needing the next Steve Yzerman

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a couple of trades with his pal Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers.

Following the passing of the deadline, Yzerman held a press conference to discuss the moves he made.

During the presser, Yzerman was asked about people saying the Red Wings will not turn things around until they get the next ‘Steve Yzerman.’

Yzerman responded by making it clear that he is trying to build a roster that has a lot of good players as the Red Wings Stanley Cup-winning teams had in the past.

On people saying the Wings won’t turn around until they get the next Steve Yzerman pic.twitter.com/SxcuMdKczC — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) February 24, 2020