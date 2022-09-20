Detroit Red WingsDetroit Tigers

Steve Yzerman played a role in Detroit Tigers hiring of Scott Harris

Red WIngs GM Steve Yzerman played a key role in the Tigers hiring new executive Scott Harris

By Michael Whitaker
The Detroit Tigers officially have themselves a new President of Baseball Operations in the form of Scott Harris, who had spent the previous three seasons as the San Francisco Giants General Manager, and it turns out that Steve Yzerman had a hand in the hiring.

He arrives in the Motor City in a period of transition, as the rebuilding Tigers continue the search for their next General Manager after the firing of Al Avila last month. During this afternoon’s introductory press conference at Comerica Park, Tigers owner, and CEO Christopher Ilitch explained that it was the Red Wings GM who was involved in the process of bringing Harris aboard.

Steve Yzerman has crossed paths with Scott Harris

It turns out that Harris and Yzerman have crossed paths in the past during a game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

“I did talk to Steve quite a bit, I also met him at Wrigley, he came into the GM suite at Wrigley for a game a few years ago,” Harris said. “It’s a unique opportunity to have two heads of operations under the same ownership group. I imagine I’ll lean on him quite a bit for some advice. He certainly had a wonderful career on the ice and in the front office and I know I can learn a lot from him.”

Red Wings fans are certainly well aware of Steve Yzerman’s exploits in the Motor City, not only on the ice but in the front office. He was among the busiest NHL executives this summer, bringing aboard several new faces as he continues to rework the squad back into contending status. Forwards Andrew Copp, David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and defensemen Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta are on their way to the Motor City; of course, this follows Yzerman’s deal with the St. Louis Blues in acquiring goaltender Ville Husso.

The Red Wings are certainly on their way up, and with the hiring of Harris, Detroit Tigers fans are certainly hoping that the Tigers can take a similar upward trajectory.

