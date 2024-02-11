Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: Usher Draws Strong Fan Reaction for Performance

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is upon us as Usher, who is now 45 years old, is currently doing his thing on the biggest stage in the world. During and following the conclusion of the show, fans stormed to social media to give their reaction to the performance they just witnessed.

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Fans React to Halftime Performance

As you are about to see in the sample of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), some people loved the performance and some would rather watch paint dry.

Note: We will begin adding reactions as soon as the show begins

https://twitter.com/Riedmillahhh/status/1756852752636850253
https://twitter.com/NoahP1013/status/1756854120864944136

Bottom Line: You Cannot Make Everybody Happy

As with every other Super Bowl Halftime Show, some people loved what they saw, while others rushed to social media to bash the performance.

