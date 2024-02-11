Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: Usher Draws Strong Fan Reaction for Performance

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is upon us as Usher, who is now 45 years old, is currently doing his thing on the biggest stage in the world. During and following the conclusion of the show, fans stormed to social media to give their reaction to the performance they just witnessed.

Fans React to Halftime Performance

As you are about to see in the sample of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), some people loved the performance and some would rather watch paint dry.

Note: We will begin adding reactions as soon as the show begins

https://twitter.com/Riedmillahhh/status/1756852752636850253

Usher eating this halftime UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — jlee 🩵 (@jvshthegreat) February 12, 2024

Wtf is this Usher playin 😂 — Top Shotta 💫 (@HoeScram) February 12, 2024

If only Usher had some good songs — Mark (@markuaps) February 12, 2024

Usher after performing three songs at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/d8X6cMMduB — Gim𝕏 (@GimK__) February 12, 2024

Usher she is married ohhhhhhhhhhh — Jaz 📿 (@jazarinho) February 12, 2024

Why Usher all on Mrs. Beats like that. — Jinxx (@ShutUpJayCee) February 12, 2024

They banned Janet Jackson for this usher! Put your shirt back on ! — Anna Nicole Smiff (@Dopeski_Mcghee) February 12, 2024

Usher doing them hits 🔥🔥🔥 — Coach Mo (@Coach_MoWeaver) February 12, 2024

https://twitter.com/NoahP1013/status/1756854120864944136

oh usher showed outttt — martha 👸🏾👑 (@ImThatGirll__) February 12, 2024

I can't believe Usher just undid 150 years of history like that. — Kyle McCue (@KyleDMcCue) February 12, 2024

Why does Usher think he's Michael Jackson? — XTREME REPUBLICAN 🔥☠️🔥 (@jacobchicago) February 12, 2024

Usher can just bring banger after banger. I’m jamming out on the couch right now — diesel (@CPTDiesel) February 12, 2024

Well I've officially heard an Usher song now. I think I was better off 20 minutes ago. — Kylern (@Kylern_58) February 12, 2024

Flawless performance by one of the greatest performers of all time. Catalogue is ridiculous. Congratulations @Usher 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Director (@DirectorDiggz) February 12, 2024

Bottom Line: You Cannot Make Everybody Happy

As with every other Super Bowl Halftime Show, some people loved what they saw, while others rushed to social media to bash the performance.