Switching it up: Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s new number

For tonight's preseason finale, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's new number will debut.

Teddy Bridgewater's new number is a change from #50

The Detroit Lions are wrapping up the pre-season tonight with a matchup on the road against the Carolina Panthers, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has introduced a new uniform number. He's switched from No. 50 to No. 17, complying with NFL rules that state quarterbacks must wear a number between 0 and 19.

Teddy Bridgewater's new number

Bridgewater is a former division rival

Originally a 2014 first-round pick of the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, he has also found himself suiting up for the likes of the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. He's thrown a total of 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while also enjoying a 66.4 completion percentage along with 15,120 total yards.

His arrival in Detroit means that he'll be reuniting with Dan Campbell from their days with the Dolphins. During last week's pre-season loss to Jacksonville, Bridgewater completed five-of-11 passes for 34 yards while getting sacked once.

Teddy Bridgewater's new number will debut tonight

Bridgewater, who had originally worn No. 50 upon his arrival in Detroit, has made the switch to No. 17 ahead of his start tonight in Carolina:

  1. The Detroit Lions wrap up the preseason schedule tonight against the Carolina Panthers
  2. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be getting the start and also debuting his new jersey number
  3. He's chosen No. 17, switching from No. 50 and complying with NFL rules

Bottom Line: One last dress rehearsal

Tonight marks the final opportunity for several players on the Lions roster to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff in order to try and secure their spot on the roster for the regular season, which will begin in short order.

We hope that Bridgewater and the Lions can end the preseason on a high note by taking down Carolina on the road tonight.

