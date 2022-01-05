in NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers include Antonio Brown on initial Week 18 Injury Report

He’s still a Buccaneer

Following Antonio Brown’s fiasco this past Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Brown was no longer part of the team.

Well, the Buccaneers just released their initial Week 18 Injury Report and guess who appears?

Who guessed it, Antonio Brown!

As you can see below, Brown is listed as “Not injury related – personal”

