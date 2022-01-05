Tampa Bay Buccaneers include Antonio Brown on initial Week 18 Injury Report

Following Antonio Brown’s fiasco this past Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Brown was no longer part of the team.
Well, the Buccaneers just released their initial Week 18 Injury Report and guess who appears?
Who guessed it, Antonio Brown!
As you can see below, Brown is listed as “Not injury related – personal”
The #Bucs listed Antonio Brown on their Week 18 official injury report.
"Not injury related – personal" pic.twitter.com/Lt8cp1YG09
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings