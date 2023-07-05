Tarik Skubal is PERFECT in first start back with Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal is back! On Tuesday, Skubal started for the Detroit Tigers for the first time since Aug. 1 of 2022, and to say he was dominant would be an understatement. Skubal was literally perfect against the Oakland Athletics as he did not give up a single hit while striking out six and walking zero in four innings of work.

Skubal is PERFECT in first start back with Tigers

Prior to suffering an injury, Skubal pitched very well for the Tigers in 2022 as he was 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. The Tigers officially activated Skubal from the 60-day Injured List prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics. Skubal replaced Alexander, who was placed on the 60-day Injured List earlier today.

Key Points

Tarik Skubal made his return to the Tigers on Tuesday

Skubal was perfect through four innings

Unfortunately, he was replaced on the 60-day IL by Tyler Alexander

Bottom Line: It is great to have Skubal back

There is no question about it that the Tigers expect Skubal to be one of their most important pitchers, and it is certainly great to have him back in the rotation. Though he only pitched four innings today, he was absolutely perfect!