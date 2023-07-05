Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Tarik Skubal is PERFECT in first start back with Detroit Tigers

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Tarik Skubal is back! On Tuesday, Skubal started for the Detroit Tigers for the first time since Aug. 1 of 2022, and to say he was dominant would be an understatement. Skubal was literally perfect against the Oakland Athletics as he did not give up a single hit while striking out six and walking zero in four innings of work.

Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers

Skubal is PERFECT in first start back with Tigers

Prior to suffering an injury, Skubal pitched very well for the Tigers in 2022 as he was 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. The Tigers officially activated Skubal from the 60-day Injured List prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics. Skubal replaced Alexander, who was placed on the 60-day Injured List earlier today.

Key Points

  • Tarik Skubal made his return to the Tigers on Tuesday
  • Skubal was perfect through four innings
  • Unfortunately, he was replaced on the 60-day IL by Tyler Alexander

Bottom Line: It is great to have Skubal back

There is no question about it that the Tigers expect Skubal to be one of their most important pitchers, and it is certainly great to have him back in the rotation. Though he only pitched four innings today, he was absolutely perfect!

Previous article
Detroit Lions land James Williams in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions land James Williams in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

How would you feel about the Detroit Lions selecting James Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft?

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.