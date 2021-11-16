Taylor Decker takes to Twitter to post message for Detroit Lions fans

Earlier today, Taylor Decker spoke to the media and he made it absolutely clear about what he thinks about their “bullshit” narratives that have been pushed ever since he injured his finger.

Well, now Decker had taken to Twitter to let Lions’ fans know that he has felt their love all along.

“It was good to be out there again with the boys,” Decker tweeted. “To the fans, I have felt love all along. Don’t forget that.”

