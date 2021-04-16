Texans GM Nick Caserio claps back at reporter asking about Deshaun Watson contingency plan

Sharing is caring!

Deshaun Watson is innocent until proven guilty but most would agree that the Houston Texans quarterback is in hot water as over 20 women have filed lawsuits against him for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior during massage sessions.

On Friday, Texans’ GM Nick Caserio met with the media and when he was asked about a contingency plan based on how things play out with Watson, he clapped back, saying he won’t deal in hypotheticals.

“If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy Bitcoin,” Caserio said.

Asked about contingency plans based on how things play out with Deshaun Watson, Caserio says he won't deal in hypotheticals. "If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy Bitcoin." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2021

Nick, good GMs prepare for all situations. We all know you have at least thought of a contingency plan so there is no need to get snarky with a reporter over a question you should have known was coming.