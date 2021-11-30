The Athletic leaks Brian Kelly’s late-night message to Notre Dame players telling them he is leaving

According to multiple reports, Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to sign a mega multi-year contract with LSU.

The Athletic has now leaked the message that Kelly sent to Notre Dame’s roster in Team Works to tell them he is leaving.

Here is the full message.

Just now Brian Kelly messaged Notre Dame’s roster in Team Works that “I will be leaving Notre Dame.” The plan is for Kelly to meet with the team tomorrow at 7 a.m. Here is the full message pic.twitter.com/sqAl2txZIy — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 30, 2021