The Detroit Lions did what? Lions roll over Packers with a big win to improve to 3-1

In an early-season showdown at Lambeau Field, the Detroit Lions faced off against the Green Bay Packers, with first place in the NFC North on the line. Living up to their strong form this season, the Lions secured a decisive 34-20 win over a rebuilding Packers team, cementing their position atop the division.

Detroit Lions Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a Playmaker

Ever since Aidan Hutchinson entered the league, he has been a problem for opposing defenses, and for those who thought that a sophomore-year slump might be coming, well, that's not the case. Tonight, Hutchinson played in his 21st career game, and so far, he has recorded three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, 64 tackles, and 13 sacks. It may be early, but it may be time to start talking about Hutchinson as a top-ten rusher in the league, as he is definitely behind the Bosa brothers, TJ Watt and Myles Garrett. Still, Hutchinson is well on his way to that conversation.

Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta continues to impress

The Detroit Lions drafted LaPorta 34th overall in the NFL Draft this past April; he was the second tight end taken after Dalton Kincaid, who was drafted 25th overall by the Buffalo Bills. So far this season, after tonight, LaPorta has caught 22 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. LaPorta looks like he could be a key component to this offense the rest of the season, and when Jameson Williams returns with his speed, he could open up the field more for LaPorta, so he will only get better.

Goff Responds after mistakes

This evening, Jared Goff notched his third interception of the season. Yet, he's shown resilience by following each turnover with a touchdown drive. For example, in Week Two against the Seahawks, after throwing a pick-six, Goff led the Lions on a 62-yard, ten-play drive that culminated in a touchdown.

In Week Three against the Falcons, Goff threw a pick, and on the subsequent drive, he drove the Lions on seven plays 62 yards, resulting in him rushing in for a touchdown. Tonight, he threw an interception on the Lion's first drive, and on the very next drive, he marched the Lions down the field on seven plays for 73 yards and connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 24-yard touchdown.

David Montgomery is a beast

Montgomery wasn't sure if he would play tonight, but he ended up suiting up and becoming a big part of this Detroit Lions offense as he ran the ball 31 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 20 yards. A combination of him and Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield has been a lot of fun to watch for this Lions offense to start the first month of the season.

Jerry Jacobs coming out game

Jerry Jacobs turned in a big game for the Lions on defense as he finished the game with four total tackles, but the most significant stat is he has two interceptions. One led to the Lions scoring a touchdown, and the second came late in the fourth quarter that iced the game for the Lions to give them the win.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions improved to 3-1 with a 34-20 win over their division rival Green Bay Packers. Aidan Hutchinson deserved to be mentioned as one of the top pass rushers in the league. Jared Goff rebounds following his mistakes with a touchdown drive following an interception.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions improve to 3-1 on the season

The Detroit Lions picked up their second straight and third overall win of the season. Now, they will enjoy 11 days off before returning home to welcome in the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will try to avenge their loss to the Panthers from last season, in which they lost 37-23 on Christmas Eve, which ultimately resulted in the Lions missing the playoffs last season. The Lions will be looking to move to 4-1 next weekend.