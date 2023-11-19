The Detroit Lions did what? Lions snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the final seconds

Detroit Lions did what against the Chicago Bears?

The Detroit Lions welcomed the Chicago Bears to Ford Field today, in what should've been an easier division matchup. A slow start plagued the Lions, including a very uncharacteristic two interceptions from Jared Goff. This game was tight going into halftime, with the Lions leading 14-10.

A first half to forget for the Lions

It's not often this year that Lions' fans have had things to complain about, but the first half today was definitely one of them. Goff was terrible until the two-minute drive where he only had one incompletion and completed a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown with eleven seconds left and the chance to get the ball right back after half. One thing that really stood out for the Lions' offense was their perfect 6/6 on third downs in the first half.

The defense had some moments of brilliance, even holding the Bears to a field goal right after the two-minute warning and getting the ball back for the offense. But they once again struggled to get home to Fields, but did knock him off his spot a few times and made him make plays with his legs, which he did compiling 146 yards of offense in the first half.

The second half wasn't much of an improvement for the Lions

The second half didn't improve, at least not in the third quarter. The Lions offense ran four plays and punted, the Bears had a lengthy drive that netted a field goal and the Lions fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. Three turnovers in the game are what really induced such a close game. The Lions just looked sloppy all game and once again Aaron Glenn had no answer for an athletic quarterback. On the Bears' second drive of the half, facing a second-and-twenty-one the secondary let D.J. Moore get behind them and Fields found him for a 39-yard score.

Jared Goff continued his awful play with his third pick of the day, which the Bears turned it into a field goal and pushed the lead to two scores. The amount of third-down penalties the Lions gave up was completely unacceptable and the team just looked as though it didn't want to be there all day. With four minutes left, the Lions got the ball back and went right down the field to Jameson Williams who got in the endzone and was able to pull the Lions within five points.

An ending to remember

Finally, the defense stood on its head and forced and three-and-out. Goff led a drive down into the red zone with fifty-one seconds left, which ended in a David Montgomery touchdown. The Bears got one play that ended in an Aidan Hutchinson strip of Fields that flew backward to the end zone and gave the Lions the win.

The Lions sneak out of Ford Field with a win, even in their sloppiest game of the year. What a comeback and gutsy win, with a lot to clean up.