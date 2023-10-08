The Detroit Lions did what? Pure domination over the Panthers

The Detroit Lions did exactly what they needed to, and were expected, to do versus the Carolina Panthers. In our predictions and analysis, we said that this was the type of game the Lions needed to dominate if they wanted to be considered a good team. Good teams beat the teams they're supposed to and the Lions never let the Panthers in this one. They won by a score of 42-24.

Same LaPorta continues his record-setting ways

What a first half for rookie Sam LaPorta. The kid keeps getting loose and making catches. It's quite impressive, to say the least. He had an awesome catch in the first quarter for the Lions' first score, then got loose on a little razzle-dazzle for a long touchdown catch. And, the season is just barely a quarter over. Big things continuing from this kid will be just what the doctor ordered for the rest of the season.

The Detroit Lions' defense set the tone and kept setting it all game.

Last season, we all know what happened on Christmas Eve and we're not going to relive it. Ya know why? Because the Lions' defense today was stout. They allowed only 54 rushing yards in the first half and forced three takeaways, which the offense turned into 21 points. They kept that rolling in the second half with Aidan Hutchinson recording a sack on the Panthers' first drive of the third quarter and they continued to put the heat on rookie Bryce Young. We made a prediction that the defense would stand on its head and hold Bryce to 50-55% passing and less than 200 yards, and they came close. He did eclipse 200 yards and completed 61% of his passes, but he also had two INTs and really wasn't a factor in this game.

Jared Goff is pretty good

The Lions may just have a quarterback. He's not elite and isn't even close to the best in the league, but he is the perfect guy for this offense. He did a fantastic job spreading the wealth to a plethora of different receivers, especially with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jamyr Gibbs out for the game. He went 20-28 for 236 and 3 TDs, adding a rushing touchdown on top of that. If he can continue to play at this level, minimizing the mistakes and controlling the pace of this offense, the sky is the limit for the Lions and there are very few teams that will be able to slow them down.

The Bottom Line

I know we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but this Lions team is a legit team. They gained over 350 yards and held the Panthers to less than 300. Not to mention, the notifications from the Detroit Lions PR team are consistently blowing up the timelines for another franchise record either being tied or broken, weekly. This is a fun team, with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Baker Mayfields next week on the road. Let's enjoy another Victory Monday and get ready to put in more work in the Sunshine State next week.