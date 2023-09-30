The Next Miguel Cabrera may be destined to sign with Detroit Tigers

As Miguel Cabrera plays his final series at Comerica Park, his deep connection to Detroit and the Detroit Tigers organization shines through. Beyond his illustrious career, Cabrera's role as a father sparks discussions about the potential for another Cabrera to grace the fields of Comerica Park in the future.

Passing on the Passion

Cabrera's commitment to Detroit, both as a player and now as a special assistant, reflects the significance of feeling at home in the city. Additionally, the prospect of his son Christopher following in his footsteps adds an intriguing layer to the Cabrera legacy, raising questions about the next generation of talent and the potential for another Cabrera to make their mark.

“If I work here, of course he’s going to sign here,” Cabrera said with a laugh.

“If I take him to Venezuela for a year he can sign as an international, but he’s way too young to say that,” Cabrera said. “I have the philosophy that a child has to be a child. I’m not criticizing the (baseball) academies of Venezuela because I know what’s happening there. I’ve experienced what goes on there. I hope that he continues to be a kid. When the opportunity comes, I’ll help him, but that’s going to be his decision, not mine. I hope he makes the best decision for himself and I’m going to be there to support him.”

Photo via Evan Woodbery

Bottom Line – A Family's Baseball Journey

Miguel Cabrera's farewell series is a poignant moment for Tigers fans and baseball enthusiasts alike. Beyond his own storied career, the possibility of his son continuing the legacy adds an exciting dimension to the Cabrera story. Whether or not Christopher chooses to pursue a path in baseball, the Cabrera family's passion for the game is evident, and their journey promises to be one worth following. As one chapter closes, another may soon begin, keeping the spirit of baseball alive and well in Detroit.