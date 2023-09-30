Miguel Cabrera has farewell message for Detroit Tigers fans

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is currently in the midst of his final series as a Major League Baseball player, and there have been some emotional moments at Comerica Park as he wraps up an amazing career. During a recent interview with Spanish media, Cabrera shared his deep appreciation for the support and joy he's experienced throughout his career. As he prepares to bid farewell to Comerica Park, this moment holds great significance for both Cabrera and Tigers fans.

Miggy's Message for the Fans

Miguel Cabrera, the celebrated Detroit Tigers icon and future Hall-of-Famer, recently conveyed his profound gratitude to fans as he approaches the end of his illustrious 21-year Major League journey. Speaking to Spanish media, Cabrera emphasized that a simple “thank you” falls short of expressing his feelings.

“I think to say thank you falls short. I’m truly grateful for all the support that I have been given, for all the joy that they have brought me, for being my friends, for supporting me as they have supported me during all these years,” Cabrera said in Spanish. “I’m grateful to them. Always, all my life, I’m going to tell them thank you every time I see them.”

“Here in Detroit, I feel at home. I feel as if I were playing in Maracay. That’s something very important for a player, to feel as though you belong. That’s why I decided to play all my career here in Detroit and stay here after my career.”

He cherishes the support, friendships, and joy that fans have brought into his life over the years. Cabrera's emotional farewell series at Comerica Park is marked by a heartfelt on-field ceremony, allowing both the player and fans to reflect on his extraordinary career. Despite retiring, Cabrera will remain closely connected to the Tigers as a special assistant, continuing his legacy with the team.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers legend, expresses profound gratitude to fans as he approaches retirement. In an interview with Spanish media, Cabrera emphasizes the importance of feeling at home in Detroit and cherishing fan support. As he prepares to retire, Cabrera looks forward to the freedom of not worrying about staying in shape and will remain involved with the Tigers as a special assistant.

Bottom Line – Cabrera's Legacy Lives On

Miguel Cabrera's farewell message is a touching reminder of the deep connection between athletes and their fans. His impact on the Detroit Tigers and the baseball community as a whole will continue to resonate, even as he transitions to a new role within the organization. Cabrera's gratitude and love for the game serve as a testament to the power of sports to bring people together and create lasting memories. His legacy is not just one of greatness on the field, but also one of appreciation for the support and camaraderie that define the world of sports.