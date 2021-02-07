The Weeknd has ‘lit’ Super Bowl LV Halftime performance [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

Unless you are a big fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (or just a Tom Brady fan), the first half of Super Bowl LV was a sleeper.

Thankfully, The Weeknd put on a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that many are saying were pretty damn lit.

Here is a quick look.

During and following the performance, the vast majority of people to took to Twitter seemed to love it.

What do you think?

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.