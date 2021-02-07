The Weeknd has ‘lit’ Super Bowl LV Halftime performance [Video]

Unless you are a big fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (or just a Tom Brady fan), the first half of Super Bowl LV was a sleeper.
Thankfully, The Weeknd put on a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that many are saying were pretty damn lit.
Here is a quick look.
ELE ENTROU PRO SHOW E VAI ENTRAR PRA HISTÓRIA DO #SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd
— Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021
DONO DO MUNDO! HIT ATRÁS DE HIT! #SuperBowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/d8WvvBIbCm
— Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021
Essa performance de “Can’t feel my face” me deixou NO CHÃO!
ELE É O MOMENTO#SuperBowlWeeknd
pic.twitter.com/dGIseUjf0R
— Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021
SEM PALAVRAS PARA O QUE THE WEEKND FEZ AQUI.
SINCERAMENTE! #SuperBowlWeekend pic.twitter.com/UX3zMkmLZn
— Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021
During and following the performance, the vast majority of people to took to Twitter seemed to love it.
What do you think?