The Weeknd has ‘lit’ Super Bowl LV Halftime performance [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Unless you are a big fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (or just a Tom Brady fan), the first half of Super Bowl LV was a sleeper.

Thankfully, The Weeknd put on a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that many are saying were pretty damn lit.

Here is a quick look.

ELE ENTROU PRO SHOW E VAI ENTRAR PRA HISTÓRIA DO #SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/FovyKc4WaW — Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021

Essa performance de “Can’t feel my face” me deixou NO CHÃO! ELE É O MOMENTO#SuperBowlWeeknd

pic.twitter.com/dGIseUjf0R — Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021

SEM PALAVRAS PARA O QUE THE WEEKND FEZ AQUI. SINCERAMENTE! #SuperBowlWeekend pic.twitter.com/UX3zMkmLZn — Tracklist (@PortalTracklist) February 8, 2021

During and following the performance, the vast majority of people to took to Twitter seemed to love it.

What do you think?