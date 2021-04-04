Thomas Greiss robs Steven Stamkos with tremendous save [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It hasn’t been the smoothest of sailing for 1st year Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss. With a record of 2-15-2, things certainly haven’t gone the way that management envisioned when they inked him to a two-year contract last offseason.

Of course, most will point to the team in front of him isn’t the best of quality, a valid point.

But this afternoon, he showed an important glimpse of why he’s been regarded as one of the NHL’s more reliable goaltenders the past several years. He absolutely robbed Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos on a 3-on-1 rush with a tremendous blocker save, preserving a 1-0 Red Wings lead:

We hope to see more of this from Greiss this season!

Trending around the Web