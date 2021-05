Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a Major Championship as he won the PGA Championship at the age of 50.

Following the win, Tiger Woods took to Twitter to congratulate Mickelson for his accomplishment.

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Mickelson now has six Major Championships in his career.