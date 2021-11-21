Tiger Woods tweets out video that immediately goes viral

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the great Tiger Woods was involved in an accident in which he suffered major injuries to his legs that many believed would end his career as a professional golfer.

Well, Woods is not quite ready to retire his clubs and he is already back on the course hitting balls.

On Sunday, Woods tweeted out a now-viral video that shows him hitting balls off the range.

Nation, do you think we will ever see Woods in a PGA tournament again?

