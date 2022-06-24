It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the most part for the Detroit Tigers during the 2022 season, a campaign in which both the players, management and fans had envisioned being a transition into the regular nightly competition that we enjoyed during those great years of 2006 to 2015. However, sitting at 26-43, this isn’t where they were expected to be at this point in late June.

The struggling team has led to speculation that team manager A.J. Hinch could decide to opt out of his contract following the 2022 season. And prior to tonight’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was asked about the current status of his deal as well as his future plans.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Detroit Tigers head west to the desert

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch addresses his contract

“I never talk about it because it’s never been an issue to me,” he said. “Attention was brought to it earlier in the season and there was nothing to talk about. I’m hoping to build a winner and be part of this for a long time.”

Upon being asked a follow-up question regarding the opt-out clause, he again declined.

“I’m not going to talk about any contract. There’s no need for me to.”

The 39th team manager in Tigers history, Hinch was brought aboard in late 2020 after the retirement of Ron Gardenhire. Of course, Hinch will forever be attached to the sign-stealing scandal of the Houston Astros, for which he paid for in the form of a a year-long suspension from Major League Baseball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

