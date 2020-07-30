41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has clear message for Joe Kelly, Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

As soon as we found out that the Houston Astros players would not be punished for their involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, we knew it would just be a matter of time before opposing pitchers would take things into their own hands.

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday night when Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly decided to throw at a couple of Astros batters, including throwing at the head of Carlos Correa and then making a disturbing face and saying some choice words as he walked off the field, prompting the benches and bullpens to clear in what was an “epic” COVID-style brawl. (In other words, there was no brawl at all)

When asked about the incident, Detroit Tigers‘ manager Ron Gardenhire had a very clear message for Kelly and the Dodgers.

“It’s crazy,” Gardenhire told the Jamie and Stoney Show. “That’s out of hand, just let it go. It’s over with, it’s past, we have to move forward. We got enough going on in this world with what we’re dealing with right now and trying to play this baseball season.

“That stuff, it’s not going to bring it back, it’s never going to change what happened. They paid for it, the manager paid for it and you just have to move forward. All that stuff, staying with it, ‘You did this, you did that,’ it doesn’t matter. There’s been a lot of stuff that’s happened in baseball that wasn’t good and you just move on, and that’s what I think should happen. That’s silly stuff.” 

Kelly has been suspended for 8 games for his actions, which is a pretty steep suspension for a relief pitcher in a 60-game season.

Nation, do you agree with Ron Gardenhire? Is it time to move on or would you like to see opposing pitchers continue to throw at Astros hitters?

Personally, I tend to agree with Gardenhire that it is time to move on. But if that is not what happens, my hope is that pitchers are a little wiser than Kelly and don’t throw at opposing heads.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 479 and No. 480 in finale vs. Royals [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
In terms of batting average, it has been a slow start to the year for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (he is batting .154...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Vermont compares newly hired advisor and ex-Red Wings coach Mike Babcock to Bill Belichick and Phil Jackson

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock has landed a new gig after eight months off after being fired by the Toronto Maple...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has clear message for Joe Kelly, Los Angeles Dodgers

Don Drysdale - 0
As soon as we found out that the Houston Astros players would not be punished for their involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, we knew...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB to introduce new 7-inning double header format beginning August 1

Michael Whitaker - 0
Major League Baseball is introducing yet another change in an already unusual campaign thanks to the spread of COVID-19. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers lose OF Cameron Maybin to injury during loss to Royals

Don Drysdale - 0
The hope was that the Detroit Tigers would take down the Kansas City Royals to win the series 3 games to 1 but that...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 479 and No. 480 in finale vs. Royals [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
In terms of batting average, it has been a slow start to the year for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (he is batting .154...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB to introduce new 7-inning double header format beginning August 1

Michael Whitaker - 0
Major League Baseball is introducing yet another change in an already unusual campaign thanks to the spread of COVID-19. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera hits career HR No. 479, 30th most in MLB history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera just keeps adding to his Hall of Fame resume. He launched a home run tonight against the Kansas City Royals,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.