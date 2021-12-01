Tigers owner Chris Ilitch’ message to MLB following Javier Báez signing will excite fans

The Detroit Tigers have their short stop, as the deal with Javier Báez became official this afternoon. The deal is for six years and $140 million.

Báez is the latest free-agent acquisition for the Tigers this offseason, following LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. And for team owner Chris Ilitch, who is now tasked with completing the goal of winning the elusive World Series that his father wanted so badly, he’s got a message for the rest of baseball in the wake of the Báez deal.

“This is a turning point for the Tigers, undoubtedly,” Ilitch said. “I think signing a player like Javy sends a message to the rest of baseball that the Tigers are here to compete.”

“We feel we’re on the cusp of very exciting baseball here in Detroit.”

The Tigers showed big time improvements last season under 1st year manager AJ Hinch, and are primed for bigger and better things in 2022.

– – Quotes via Jason Beck Link – –