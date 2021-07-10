Tik Tok user finds tell that shows if Ben Roethlisberger will pass or hand off [Video]

Sharing is caring!

As if the Pittsburgh Steelers did not already have the cards stacked against them in 2021, not they are really in trouble as a Tik Tok user by the name of Theo Ash has found a tell that seems to accurately reveal if QB Ben Roethlisberger will pass or hand off.

Ash claims, as you can see in the video below, that if Big Ben’s back heel is lifted then he is going to throw and if it is flat, he is going to hand the ball off.

Here is a clip that Ash posted from the Steelers game vs. the Bills last year.

The Steelers have already lost nearly their entire offensive line and Big Ben is 100 years old. Now the other team is going to have another advantage? We are guessing Ben will try to work on this in the offseason!