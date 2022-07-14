Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was hanging up his cleats and retiring from the game he dominated for so long.

But, not surprisingly, Brady changed his mind and ended up making the announcement that he was not retiring and that he would play for the Buccaneers again during the upcoming 2022 season.

So, when will Tom Brady really retire from football? Will this be his final season or does he still have enough gas left in the tank to play a couple more seasons?

Tom Brady gives update on when he will retire from the NFL

During an interview with Ramin Setoodeh of Variety, Brady, who is about to turn 45, admitted he is “very close” to retirement but he could change his mind.

“I would say it’s year to year,” Brady told Ramin Setoodeh. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Brady added that if he is able to win the Super Bowl this coming season with the Buccaneers that it would be the “greatest way to end” his amazing career.

“I think that would obviously be the greatest way to end,” Brady said. “I just have a competitive fire that got the best of me.”

If Brady is able to get another Super Bowl win, it will be the eighth of his career, which is absolutely nuts to think about.

Nation, it sure sounds like Tom Brady’s ‘current’ plan is to retire following the 2022 season. Do you think this is his final season?

