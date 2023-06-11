Tom Brady hits MrBeast’s drone out of the air with football [Video]

In a recent video featuring the ultra-famous YouTuber MrBeast, the greatest quarterback in NFL history Tom Brady showcased his remarkable arm strength and pinpoint accuracy by successfully knocking down a hovering drone with a football. This impressive display of skill not only amazed viewers but also raises the question of whether Brady's retirement plans should be reconsidered (we are kidding). The video captures Brady's incredible accuracy and reminds us that the legendary quarterback still possesses the talent that made him a household name.

Key Points

In a video documenting his exploration of luxury yacht life, MrBeast encountered Brady, who has been enjoying his post-NFL career on the high seas. As part of a challenge, MrBeast dared Brady to knock down his drone using only a football toss. Although initially doubtful, Brady jokingly mentioned that a successful attempt might make him reconsider his retirement. To the surprise of everyone, Brady not only accomplished the feat but also showcased his skills with additional impressive trick shots from the boat.