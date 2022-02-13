in NFL

Tom Brady’s hilarious Super Bowl tweet goes viral

It is officially Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Brady will not be participating.

Earlier today, Brady got a ‘time-sensitive’ alert on his phone reminding him that Super Bowl LVI is today.

Brady tweeted out that alert with a pretty funny caption.

“Sh*t,” Brady tweeted.

Instead, he will be watching Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

