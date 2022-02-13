Tom Brady’s hilarious Super Bowl tweet goes viral

It is officially Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Brady will not be participating.
Earlier today, Brady got a ‘time-sensitive’ alert on his phone reminding him that Super Bowl LVI is today.
Brady tweeted out that alert with a pretty funny caption.
“Sh*t,” Brady tweeted.
Instead, he will be watching Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sh*t… pic.twitter.com/TR6kr6Bgss
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 13, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings