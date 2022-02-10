in NFL

Tom Brady wins Twitter with perfectly timed anniversary tweet

One year ago today, Tom Brady nearly broke Twitter when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl celebration.

On Thursday, Brady put out the perfect tweet in response to Bleacher Report tweeting out today’s anniversary.

“Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the tie you had one too many margaritas…,” Brady Tweeted.

Well done, Tom! Well done!

