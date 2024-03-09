Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time [Video]

Here are the top Bob Probert fights during his time in the NHL
Bob Probert’s name is etched in the annals of NHL history, not just for his playing skills but for his unparalleled toughness and ability to protect his teammates. His 16-year career, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings and later the Chicago Blackhawks, marked him as one of the most formidable enforcers the league has ever seen.
Iconic Bob Probert Fights
Throughout his illustrious career, Bob Probert engaged in numerous memorable battles that highlighted his exceptional fighting skills. Among these, there are ten bouts that stand out for their sheer intensity and the display of Probert’s fighting spirit. These confrontations against some of the most feared fighters of his time have cemented Probert’s legacy as a true warrior of the ice:
- Craig Coxe of the Vancouver Canucks on November 11, 1985
- Todd Ewen of the St. Louis Blues on January 24, 1987
- Craig Coxe, again from Vancouver, on November 19, 1987
- Mark Tinordi of the New York Rangers on December 14, 1987
- Ken Baumgartner of the Los Angeles Kings on February 15, 1988
- Stu Grimson of the Chicago Blackhawks on December 31, 1990
- Dave Brown of the Edmonton Oilers on January 9, 1991
- Tie Domi of the New York Rangers on December 2, 1992
- Marty McSorley of the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 4, 1994
- Reid Simpson of the New Jersey Devils on March 22, 1996
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)
- Enduring Legacy: Probert’s bouts are a testament to his role as one of the NHL’s most revered enforcers.
- Tough Opponents: Each fight against notable adversaries like Tie Domi and Marty McSorley showcases Probert’s exceptional fighting ability and physical dominance.
- Fan Favorite: His willingness to engage in fights not only protected his teammates but also made him a beloved figure among hockey fans.
The Bottom Line
Bob Probert’s legacy in the NHL goes beyond just the scoresheet. Through his ten most epic battles, fans are reminded of the era when enforcers played a pivotal role in the game’s identity. Probert’s courage, strength, and dedication to his team made him a legendary figure, whose impact on the sport will be remembered for generations to come. His fights were not just about physical dominance; they were a display of loyalty, bravery, and the unwavering spirit of a true hockey warrior.