Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time [Video]

Here are the top Bob Probert fights during his time in the NHL

Bob Probert’s name is etched in the annals of NHL history, not just for his playing skills but for his unparalleled toughness and ability to protect his teammates. His 16-year career, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings and later the Chicago Blackhawks, marked him as one of the most formidable enforcers the league has ever seen.

Iconic Bob Probert Fights

Throughout his illustrious career, Bob Probert engaged in numerous memorable battles that highlighted his exceptional fighting skills. Among these, there are ten bouts that stand out for their sheer intensity and the display of Probert’s fighting spirit. These confrontations against some of the most feared fighters of his time have cemented Probert’s legacy as a true warrior of the ice:

Craig Coxe of the Vancouver Canucks on November 11, 1985

of the on November 11, 1985 Todd Ewen of the St. Louis Blues on January 24, 1987

of the on January 24, 1987 Craig Coxe , again from Vancouver, on November 19, 1987

, again from Vancouver, on November 19, 1987 Mark Tinordi of the New York Rangers on December 14, 1987

of the on December 14, 1987 Ken Baumgartner of the Los Angeles Kings on February 15, 1988

of the on February 15, 1988 Stu Grimson of the Chicago Blackhawks on December 31, 1990

of the on December 31, 1990 Dave Brown of the Edmonton Oilers on January 9, 1991

of the on January 9, 1991 Tie Domi of the New York Rangers on December 2, 1992

of the on December 2, 1992 Marty McSorley of the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 4, 1994

of the on February 4, 1994 Reid Simpson of the New Jersey Devils on March 22, 1996

CLICK HERE TO PLAY THE VIDEO

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Enduring Legacy: Probert’s bouts are a testament to his role as one of the NHL’s most revered enforcers. Tough Opponents: Each fight against notable adversaries like Tie Domi and Marty McSorley showcases Probert’s exceptional fighting ability and physical dominance. Fan Favorite: His willingness to engage in fights not only protected his teammates but also made him a beloved figure among hockey fans.

The Bottom Line

Bob Probert’s legacy in the NHL goes beyond just the scoresheet. Through his ten most epic battles, fans are reminded of the era when enforcers played a pivotal role in the game’s identity. Probert’s courage, strength, and dedication to his team made him a legendary figure, whose impact on the sport will be remembered for generations to come. His fights were not just about physical dominance; they were a display of loyalty, bravery, and the unwavering spirit of a true hockey warrior.