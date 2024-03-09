Search

Odds of Detroit Lions signing Chris Jones

The latest odds of Detroit Lions signing Chris Jones have been released. Should the Lions sign Jones?

Former Detroit Lions RB Bo Scarbrough Retires

Watch as a former Detroit Lions running back officially announces that he is hanging up his cleats and retiring from football.

Could Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome?

This proposed Detroit Lions trade for a former 1st Round pick would bolster the secondary. Would you make this trade and pay what the contract extension would likely be?
W.G. Brady

Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time [Video]

Red Wings Notes

Here are the top Bob Probert fights during his time in the NHL

Bob Probert’s name is etched in the annals of NHL history, not just for his playing skills but for his unparalleled toughness and ability to protect his teammates. His 16-year career, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings and later the Chicago Blackhawks, marked him as one of the most formidable enforcers the league has ever seen.

Bob Probert Fights

Iconic Bob Probert Fights

Throughout his illustrious career, Bob Probert engaged in numerous memorable battles that highlighted his exceptional fighting skills. Among these, there are ten bouts that stand out for their sheer intensity and the display of Probert’s fighting spirit. These confrontations against some of the most feared fighters of his time have cemented Probert’s legacy as a true warrior of the ice:

  • Craig Coxe of the Vancouver Canucks on November 11, 1985
  • Todd Ewen of the St. Louis Blues on January 24, 1987
  • Craig Coxe, again from Vancouver, on November 19, 1987
  • Mark Tinordi of the New York Rangers on December 14, 1987
  • Ken Baumgartner of the Los Angeles Kings on February 15, 1988
  • Stu Grimson of the Chicago Blackhawks on December 31, 1990
  • Dave Brown of the Edmonton Oilers on January 9, 1991
  • Tie Domi of the New York Rangers on December 2, 1992
  • Marty McSorley of the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 4, 1994
  • Reid Simpson of the New Jersey Devils on March 22, 1996

CLICK HERE TO PLAY THE VIDEO

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Enduring Legacy: Probert’s bouts are a testament to his role as one of the NHL’s most revered enforcers.
  2. Tough Opponents: Each fight against notable adversaries like Tie Domi and Marty McSorley showcases Probert’s exceptional fighting ability and physical dominance.
  3. Fan Favorite: His willingness to engage in fights not only protected his teammates but also made him a beloved figure among hockey fans.

The Bottom Line

Bob Probert’s legacy in the NHL goes beyond just the scoresheet. Through his ten most epic battles, fans are reminded of the era when enforcers played a pivotal role in the game’s identity. Probert’s courage, strength, and dedication to his team made him a legendary figure, whose impact on the sport will be remembered for generations to come. His fights were not just about physical dominance; they were a display of loyalty, bravery, and the unwavering spirit of a true hockey warrior.

Lions Notes

Odds of Detroit Lions signing Chris Jones

The latest odds of Detroit Lions signing Chris Jones have been released. Should the Lions sign Jones?
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions RB Bo Scarbrough Retires

Watch as a former Detroit Lions running back officially announces that he is hanging up his cleats and retiring from football.
Lions Notes

Could Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome?

This proposed Detroit Lions trade for a former 1st Round pick would bolster the secondary. Would you make this trade and pay what the contract extension would likely be?
Lions Notes

Former Detroit Lions QB Scott Mitchell throws shade at Barry Sanders

Scott Mitchell throws shade at Barry Sanders during a recent interview with The Athletic.

Lions Notes

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what the Detroit Lions are looking for in a cornerback

During a recent interview, Brad Holmes revealed what the Detroit Lions are looking for when they evaluate cornerbacks.
U of M

Blake Corum flexes muscle by dominating bench press event at NFL Scouting Combine

Not surprisingly, Blake Corum just took down his competition during the bench press competition at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Should Consider These 3 ‘High End’ Cornerbacks

Here are 3 'High End' cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider acquiring to bolster their secondary.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers announce when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut

Find out when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut for the Detroit Tigers.
Lions Notes

Writer says Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike needs change of scenery

1 Detroit Lions Player Who Needs a Change of Scenery.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

