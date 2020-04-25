41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Top 3 options for the Detroit Lions in Round 4 (Pick No. 109)

Top highlights of Detroit Lions No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (VIDEO)

The Detroit Lions went with defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, snagging Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the...
Detroit Lions updated NFL Draft order for Day 3

The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and the Detroit Lions came away with four players who are...
The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and up to this point, the Detroit Lions have had what appears to be a very solid haul of players.

Up to this point, Bob Quinn has found a replacement for Darius Slay (Jeff Okudah), a running back to complement Kerryon Johnson (D’Andre Swift), a pass rusher (Julian Okwara), and a replacement for Graham Glasgow on the offensive line (Jonah Jackson).

That being said, the Lions had plenty of holes on their roster heading into the draft and there is work to be done.

The Lions currently have four picks remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft (click here to see their remaining picks) and it all begins when they are on the clock with the third pick of the fourth round (No. 109 overall).

Here are the top 3 players I believe the Lions should target with the No. 109 overall pick.

K.J. Hill (WR) – Ohio State

Leki Fotu (DT) – Utah

Bradlee Anae (EDGE) – Utah

Unless the Lions trade down, one of these three players will be available when the Lions are on the clock. Which one would you prefer? My preference would be Fotu or Anae to give the defense a boost.

By Don Drysdale
