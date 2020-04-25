41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions updated NFL Draft order for Day 3

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Top 3 options for the Detroit Lions in Round 4 (Pick No. 109)

Don Drysdale - 0
The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and up to this point, the Detroit Lions have had what...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top highlights of Detroit Lions No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions went with defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, snagging Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the...
Read more

The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and the Detroit Lions came away with four players who are expected to make an immediate impact.

That being said, there is still plenty of work to be done as Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday.

After trading up in the third round (with the Indianapolis Colts), the Lions Day 3 draft order has been changed.

Here is where the Lions will be picking in Round 4-7 unless another trade is made.

Round 4 – No. 109 overall (No. 3 pick of the round)

Round 5 – No. 166 overall (No. 21 pick of the round)

Round 6 – No. 197 overall (No. 18 pick of the round)

Round 7 – No. 235 overall (No. 21 pick of the round)

As you can see, the Lions currently have four picks remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft, with one coming in each of the remaining rounds.

Nation, who are some players you believe the Lions should target on Day 3?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views70

More on this topic

Previous articleWatch as the Detroit Lions select De’Andre Swift with No. 35 pick (VIDEO)
Next articleTop highlights of Detroit Lions No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.