Detroit Lions updated NFL Draft order for Day 3

The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books and the Detroit Lions came away with four players who are expected to make an immediate impact.

That being said, there is still plenty of work to be done as Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday.

After trading up in the third round (with the Indianapolis Colts), the Lions Day 3 draft order has been changed.

Here is where the Lions will be picking in Round 4-7 unless another trade is made.

Round 4 – No. 109 overall (No. 3 pick of the round)

Round 5 – No. 166 overall (No. 21 pick of the round)

Round 6 – No. 197 overall (No. 18 pick of the round)

Round 7 – No. 235 overall (No. 21 pick of the round)

As you can see, the Lions currently have four picks remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft, with one coming in each of the remaining rounds.

Nation, who are some players you believe the Lions should target on Day 3?